Keshav Prasad Maurya makes huge statement on UP BJP Meeting

| Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Keshav Prasad Maurya on UP BJP Meeting: There was a great churning of BJP in UP. A big statement of Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has come out on the churning of BJP in UP. Keshav Prasad Maurya said, 'I am a BJP leader first and Deputy CM later.' Listen to the full statement of Keshav Prasad Maurya.