Keshav Prasad Maurya replies to Akhilesh Yadav

Sonam | Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 06:24 PM IST

Yogi Vs Keshav Prasad Maurya Row: Keshav Prasad Maurya has replied to Akhilesh Yadav. UP BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary has met PM Modi. It is being told that in this meeting the political developments in UP were discussed for 1 hour. Bhupendra Chaudhary has given feedback to PM Modi on BJP's performance in the Lok Sabha elections. It is clear that CM Yogi will remain the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.