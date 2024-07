videoDetails

Keshav Prasad Maurya's post raises questions

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

Keshav Prasad Maurya News: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has been in the news since the Lok Sabha elections. Sometimes through his statements, sometimes through meetings and sometimes through tweets. Once again Keshav Prasad Maurya posted on his social media handle that has created controversy.