trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636636
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Key opposition meeting in Bengaluru today; AAP to join after Congress' backing on Ordinance fight

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
26 Opposition parties including Congress to hold 2nd key meeting in Bengaluru on July 17. Two-day ‘Opposition Unity’ meeting will pave the way to unite against BJP for the 2024 polls. Congress has rallied support from a total of 25 parties for the second Opposition Unity meeting. However, AAP agreed to join the meet after Congress backed AAP's campaign against Centre's Delhi Ordinance. Meanwhile, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar likely to skip the first day of the 2nd opposition meeting.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Chandrayaan-3 passes in second test! reaches over Atlantic Ocean
play icon7:13
Chandrayaan-3 passes in second test! reaches over Atlantic Ocean
Two Children drowns in flood water in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen
play icon2:7
Two Children drowns in flood water in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen
Dara Singh Chauhan joined BJP
play icon4:37
Dara Singh Chauhan joined BJP
Parineeti Chopra exudes girl-next-door charm, oozes oomph in all-black outfit
play icon0:51
Parineeti Chopra exudes girl-next-door charm, oozes oomph in all-black outfit
Ranveer Singh rocks comfy avatar at Mumbai Airport
play icon1:0
Ranveer Singh rocks comfy avatar at Mumbai Airport
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Chandrayaan-3 passes in second test! reaches over Atlantic Ocean
play icon7:13
Chandrayaan-3 passes in second test! reaches over Atlantic Ocean
Two Children drowns in flood water in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen
play icon2:7
Two Children drowns in flood water in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen
Dara Singh Chauhan joined BJP
play icon4:37
Dara Singh Chauhan joined BJP
Parineeti Chopra exudes girl-next-door charm, oozes oomph in all-black outfit
play icon0:51
Parineeti Chopra exudes girl-next-door charm, oozes oomph in all-black outfit
Ranveer Singh rocks comfy avatar at Mumbai Airport
play icon1:0
Ranveer Singh rocks comfy avatar at Mumbai Airport