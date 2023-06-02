NewsVideos
Khap Mahapanchayat to be held today in support of wrestlers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:09 AM IST
Khap mahapanchayat will be held in Kurukshetra, Haryana today in support of wrestlers. Apart from this, Mamta Banerjee took out a candle march in Kolkata in support of the wrestlers. At the same time, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has assured a fair investigation into the matter.

