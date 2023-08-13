trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648650
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kharge said at the Trust Conference in Chhattisgarh – Can't forget Chhatishgarh in my life

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 06:53 PM IST
Kharge said at Bharosa Sammelan in Chhattisgarh – I cannot forget Chhatishgarh in my life and Congress history, you sent me by electing me as Congress President. He demonstrated his power by inviting people from all over India. You strengthened the Congress.

All Videos

Fire rages in Delhi's Alipur, hundreds of drums of chemicals caught fire
play icon2:11
Fire rages in Delhi's Alipur, hundreds of drums of chemicals caught fire
Announcement of mahapanchayat... Challenge given to terrorists?
play icon4:34
Announcement of mahapanchayat... Challenge given to terrorists?
Taal Thok ke: VHP said on Mahapanchyat – people with terrorist mindset attempted mass murder
play icon9:56
Taal Thok ke: VHP said on Mahapanchyat – people with terrorist mindset attempted mass murder
Terrorist conspiracy in Punjab! BSF found broken drone in search operation
play icon1:55
Terrorist conspiracy in Punjab! BSF found broken drone in search operation
IED blast on Chinese engineers in Pakistan, many injured
play icon0:53
IED blast on Chinese engineers in Pakistan, many injured

Trending Videos

Fire rages in Delhi's Alipur, hundreds of drums of chemicals caught fire
play icon2:11
Fire rages in Delhi's Alipur, hundreds of drums of chemicals caught fire
Announcement of mahapanchayat... Challenge given to terrorists?
play icon4:34
Announcement of mahapanchayat... Challenge given to terrorists?
Taal Thok ke: VHP said on Mahapanchyat – people with terrorist mindset attempted mass murder
play icon9:56
Taal Thok ke: VHP said on Mahapanchyat – people with terrorist mindset attempted mass murder
Terrorist conspiracy in Punjab! BSF found broken drone in search operation
play icon1:55
Terrorist conspiracy in Punjab! BSF found broken drone in search operation
IED blast on Chinese engineers in Pakistan, many injured
play icon0:53
IED blast on Chinese engineers in Pakistan, many injured
Chattishgarh,bharosha sammelan,Congress news,Congress,Mallikarjun Kharge,Zee News,mallikarjun kharge speech,mallikarjun kharge news,Congress president Mallikarjun kharge,mallikarjun kharge congress,mallikarjun kharge visit chhattisgarh,hindi news mallikarjun kharge visit chhattisgarh,latest news mallikarjun kharge visit chhattisgarh,breaking news mallikarjun kharge visit chhattisgarh,mallikarjun kharge in chattisgarh,mallikarjun kharge visit raipur,