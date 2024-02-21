trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723497
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Khelo India Winter Games: Snowy Excitement in Gulmarg, Jammu And Kashmir

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
Follow Us
Participants embraced skiing's thrill at the inaugural Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. Against snowy backdrops, the event celebrated winter sports, showcasing skills and joy. Gulmarg transformed into a winter wonderland, fostering camaraderie and shared excitement. The First Khelo India Winter Games etched a special chapter in Gulmarg's sporting history, delivering snowy delight and unforgettable moments.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: UK Man Arrested After Punching Thai Airways Flight Attendant, Sparks Online Outrage
Play Icon00:25
VIRAL VIDEO: UK Man Arrested After Punching Thai Airways Flight Attendant, Sparks Online Outrage
'Max Muslim Votes, Still...': Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Akhilesh Yadav On Electoral Performance In UP
Play Icon00:59
'Max Muslim Votes, Still...': Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Akhilesh Yadav On Electoral Performance In UP
Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Apartment: Prompt Response By Four Fire Tenders Douses Flames
Play Icon00:21
Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Apartment: Prompt Response By Four Fire Tenders Douses Flames
Police takes big action against protesting farmers
Play Icon02:39
Police takes big action against protesting farmers
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Tractor Rally amid Farmers Protest
Play Icon01:28
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Tractor Rally amid Farmers Protest

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: UK Man Arrested After Punching Thai Airways Flight Attendant, Sparks Online Outrage
play icon0:25
VIRAL VIDEO: UK Man Arrested After Punching Thai Airways Flight Attendant, Sparks Online Outrage
'Max Muslim Votes, Still...': Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Akhilesh Yadav On Electoral Performance In UP
play icon0:59
'Max Muslim Votes, Still...': Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Akhilesh Yadav On Electoral Performance In UP
Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Apartment: Prompt Response By Four Fire Tenders Douses Flames
play icon0:21
Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Apartment: Prompt Response By Four Fire Tenders Douses Flames
Police takes big action against protesting farmers
play icon2:39
Police takes big action against protesting farmers
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Tractor Rally amid Farmers Protest
play icon1:28
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Tractor Rally amid Farmers Protest