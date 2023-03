videoDetails

Khushi Pandey, 23-year-old Social Worker Installed 1500 Cycle Lights For Road Safety | Lucknow

| Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Late evening on a winter night, an accident took place during the smoggy winter of 2022 in Lucknow’s Aminabad where social worker Khushi Pandey lost her grandfather. On the night of Christmas, her grandfather was on his way home, riding in a cycle when he met with an accident that led to his death.