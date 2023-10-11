trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674063
“Kill Hamas” Israeli Dad Vows To Get Revenge After Terrorists Gravely Hurt His Child

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
Stories of pain and distress are emerging from war-hit areas of Israel every day. This Israeli man’s house has been turned into rubble because of Hamas’ rocket strikes. His two-year-old son was badly wounded after Hamas’ rocket struck his house.
