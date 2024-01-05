trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706621
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kim Jong-Un orders to expand North Korea's nuclear Weapons

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 10:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Kim Jong has fired 200 shells at South Korea which was conducting maneuvers on the border of North Korea and Kim Jong has given deadly missiles to America's number one enemy Russia due to which Russia is breathing fire in Ukraine. Both these news increased the tension between America and South Korea. Till both the countries overcome this tension. Kim Jong showed those pictures. After which the people of America and South Korea would have dried up. North Korea has released pictures of Kim Jong Un and his 10-year-old daughter Kim Ju A, who is considered his successor, amidst the stockpile of killer missiles so that all enemies can get an idea of his power.

All Videos

All Indians On Board Hijacked Ship Rescued By Indian Navy
Play Icon4:9
All Indians On Board Hijacked Ship Rescued By Indian Navy
Deshhit: Indian Navy's INS Chennai reaches hijacked ship near Coast of Somalia
Play Icon19:38
Deshhit: Indian Navy's INS Chennai reaches hijacked ship near Coast of Somalia
Baat Pate Ki: Govt to implement new criminal laws by January 26
Play Icon8:0
Baat Pate Ki: Govt to implement new criminal laws by January 26
Baat Pate Ki: ED officers attacked during raid on Trinamool leader’s house
Play Icon6:20
Baat Pate Ki: ED officers attacked during raid on Trinamool leader’s house
Taal Thok Ke: Political Debates Sparked Over Mughals Ahead of Pran Pratishtha?
Play Icon45:36
Taal Thok Ke: Political Debates Sparked Over Mughals Ahead of Pran Pratishtha?

Trending Videos

All Indians On Board Hijacked Ship Rescued By Indian Navy
play icon4:9
All Indians On Board Hijacked Ship Rescued By Indian Navy
Deshhit: Indian Navy's INS Chennai reaches hijacked ship near Coast of Somalia
play icon19:38
Deshhit: Indian Navy's INS Chennai reaches hijacked ship near Coast of Somalia
Baat Pate Ki: Govt to implement new criminal laws by January 26
play icon8:0
Baat Pate Ki: Govt to implement new criminal laws by January 26
Baat Pate Ki: ED officers attacked during raid on Trinamool leader’s house
play icon6:20
Baat Pate Ki: ED officers attacked during raid on Trinamool leader’s house
Taal Thok Ke: Political Debates Sparked Over Mughals Ahead of Pran Pratishtha?
play icon45:36
Taal Thok Ke: Political Debates Sparked Over Mughals Ahead of Pran Pratishtha?
Kim Jong Un,nuclear weapons,Kim Jong-Un,Weapons,nuclear,kim jong un nuclear weapons,North Korea nuclear weapons,Kim Jong Un North Korea,North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,kim jong un nuclear,Nuclear Weapon,Kim Jong,leader kim jong un,kim jong un tensions us,kim jong un war preparations,kim jong un missiles,kim jong un tensions south korea,kim jong un video,kim jong un movie,kim jong un fires a rocket,kim jong un missile video,nuclear weapons test,