‘King of football’: Tributes pour in for Brazilian icon Pele who dies at the age of 82

| Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 04:45 PM IST

Tributes poured in for Brazilian icon and the “king of football” Pele who died at the age of 82. Pele, the legendary Brazilian soccer player who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history, died on December 29.