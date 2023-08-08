trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646419
Kiren Rijiju furious over No Confidence Motion

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 05:38 PM IST
During the discussion on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, the no-confidence motion has been brought at the wrong time. Congress will regret it.

