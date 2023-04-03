हिन्दी
Kiren Rijiju taunts Rahul Gandhi
Updated:
Apr 03, 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has made a big allegation against Rahul Gandhi. Kiren Rijiju said that Rahul wants to put pressure on the court, it doesn't matter to the court.
