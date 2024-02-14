trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721080
Kisan Andolan 2024: Farmers to Continue 'Delhi Chalo' March on Day 2

|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Farmer Protest 2024 Update: Today is the second day of the farmers' movement. The farmers' movement took a violent turn on the first day. There was a huge uproar at the Shambhu border connecting Punjab and Haryana, where some people involved in the movement pelted stones. At the same time, tear gas shells were fired by the police. However, even after strict police action, the farmers remained firm. Farmers accused the police of being dictatorial. At the same time, all the borders of Delhi were sealed to stop the farmers, due to which there was heavy traffic jam in many areas.

