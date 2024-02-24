trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724494
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kisan Andolan 2024 update: PM Modi's big statement on farmers amid farmers' movement

|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us
Now in a program at Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big statement regarding farmers. He said 11 PACS projects are running in 11 states in the country. The benefits of cooperation are also reaching animal farmers and fish farmers. Grain warehouses will be built in every corner of the country.

All Videos

India Alliance Breaking: Jairam Ramesh's big statement on alliance with TMC
Play Icon01:20
India Alliance Breaking: Jairam Ramesh's big statement on alliance with TMC
BJP targets AAP and Congress alliance
Play Icon01:17
BJP targets AAP and Congress alliance
Hearing on bail plea of Sandeshkhali violence accused Shahjahan Sheikh
Play Icon01:40
Hearing on bail plea of Sandeshkhali violence accused Shahjahan Sheikh
Bengal Breaking: TMC again talks about contesting elections alone
Play Icon00:51
Bengal Breaking: TMC again talks about contesting elections alone
Sandeshkhali Violence update: How Shahjahan Sheikh decided his empire in Bengal
Play Icon04:36
Sandeshkhali Violence update: How Shahjahan Sheikh decided his empire in Bengal

Trending Videos

India Alliance Breaking: Jairam Ramesh's big statement on alliance with TMC
play icon1:20
India Alliance Breaking: Jairam Ramesh's big statement on alliance with TMC
BJP targets AAP and Congress alliance
play icon1:17
BJP targets AAP and Congress alliance
Hearing on bail plea of Sandeshkhali violence accused Shahjahan Sheikh
play icon1:40
Hearing on bail plea of Sandeshkhali violence accused Shahjahan Sheikh
Bengal Breaking: TMC again talks about contesting elections alone
play icon0:51
Bengal Breaking: TMC again talks about contesting elections alone
Sandeshkhali Violence update: How Shahjahan Sheikh decided his empire in Bengal
play icon4:36
Sandeshkhali Violence update: How Shahjahan Sheikh decided his empire in Bengal