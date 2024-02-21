videoDetails

Kisan Andolan News: Security increased at Tikri border after farmers' announcement

| Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

Farmers Protest News: Farmers will march to Delhi after talks with the central government for their demands were inconclusive. Now security has been increased on all the borders of Delhi. Workers were seen troubled due to the closure of Delhi's Tikri border road due to the farmers' movement. The paths made for pedestrian movement have been further shortened. The number of security forces has been increased. before this Haryana Police has appealed to the farmers to remove big machines (Poklane cranes, JCB) from the highway. At the same time, the Home Ministry has ordered that you cannot use such machines on the highway, and has asked the farmers to remove them from there. Earlier, in the fourth round of talks, the government had announced to guarantee MSP for 5 years, but the farmers rejected the government's offer after talks.