Kisan Mahapanchayat: Muzaffarnagar Panchayat to Discuss on Farmers Atrocities

|Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 08:14 AM IST
Farmer Protest Update: Mahapanchayat of farmers has been called today in Muzaffarnagar, UP. This Mahapanchayat has been called regarding the atrocities being committed on farmers. Union Minister Arjun Munda says that efforts will be made to find a solution through talks.

