Behdienkhlam is one of the most celebrated festivals of the Jaintia tribes of Meghalaya, 'Behdienkhlam' literally means 'to drive away evils (Beh dien) and plague (khlam)', it is the most important harvest festivities of the Jaintia tribes, the festival is an invocation to God, seeking his blessings for a good harvest

|Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 07:46 PM IST
