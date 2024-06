videoDetails

Know about new rules over Ram Temple in Ayodhya

| Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 03:28 PM IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust: Big news is coming about the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya. Now, the Ram devotees who come to see Ram Lalla will not have sandalwood tilak on their forehead. Also, giving them charanamrit has also been banned. The temple trust has taken this big decision. Due to which the priests of the temple are said to be angry