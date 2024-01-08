trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707219
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know about the person who chiseled the first stone of Ram temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 09:28 AM IST
Follow Us
You must have heard about Nal-Neel in Ramayana. Nala and Neel were two monkeys. His specialty was that the stones thrown by him in the sea did not sink. Annu Bhai is a resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. His age is 76 years. Came to Ayodhya for the first time at the age of 42 and has been carving stones for Ram temple in Ayodhya for 34 years.

All Videos

Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Mahamahotsav to begin from today
Play Icon0:37
Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Mahamahotsav to begin from today
Maldives Ministers suspended for making indecent remarks on PM Modi
Play Icon5:8
Maldives Ministers suspended for making indecent remarks on PM Modi
AAP-Congress to hold important meet on Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Play Icon0:55
AAP-Congress to hold important meet on Lok Sabha Elections 2024
India alliance's seat sharing formula released in Bihar?
Play Icon0:45
India alliance's seat sharing formula released in Bihar?
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how Bhom Pradosh will bring success
Play Icon5:5
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how Bhom Pradosh will bring success

Trending Videos

Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Mahamahotsav to begin from today
play icon0:37
Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Mahamahotsav to begin from today
Maldives Ministers suspended for making indecent remarks on PM Modi
play icon5:8
Maldives Ministers suspended for making indecent remarks on PM Modi
AAP-Congress to hold important meet on Lok Sabha Elections 2024
play icon0:55
AAP-Congress to hold important meet on Lok Sabha Elections 2024
India alliance's seat sharing formula released in Bihar?
play icon0:45
India alliance's seat sharing formula released in Bihar?
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how Bhom Pradosh will bring success
play icon5:5
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how Bhom Pradosh will bring success
ram mandir latest news,ram mandir ayodhya,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,Ram Mandir,ram mandir model,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,ayodhya ram mandir construction,ram mandir ayodhya construction,Ayodhya,ram mandir nirman,ayodhya ram mandir model,Model of Ayodhya ram mandir,ram mandir ayodhya ka model,Ayodhya Ram Temple,ram mandir model making,ram mandir ayodhya construction update,ram mandir construction update,ram mandir news,ayodhya ka ram mandir,annu bhai sompura,