Know all about MP-Chhatisgarh CM Oath Taking Ceremony

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
Bhajanlal Sharma, who became MLA for the first time in Rajasthan, will take oath as CM on December 15. The way Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa have been made Deputy CMs in the state, it is clear that 2024 has also been taken care of. ..Amidst all this, there is one more character..whose name was discussed a lot but when the turn came to make him the CM, he was silently ignored...Watch this special report....

Jagdish Dewda took oath as Deputy CM of Madhya Pradesh
Jagdish Dewda took oath as Deputy CM of Madhya Pradesh
Shivraj Singh gave big statement during the swearing in
Shivraj Singh gave big statement during the swearing in
Viral Video Shows Woman Arguing with Cab Driver Over Extra Charges – InDrive India Issues Response
 Viral Video Shows Woman Arguing with Cab Driver Over Extra Charges – InDrive India Issues Response"
"Thunderous Welcome: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Applauded by Crowds at New CM's Swearing-In Ceremony"
"Box Office Roar: Animal Surges Worldwide, Crosses the Spectacular 737.98 CR

