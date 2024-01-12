trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709098
Know all about US-UK Operation Midnight in Yemen

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 11:10 PM IST
in the recent past, Houthi rebels have captured the Red Sea area in Yemen. Since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas terrorists, Houthi rebels have been targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea. Houthi rebels carried out most of the attacks when cargo ships from different countries were crossing the Suez Canal and passing through the Red Sea. Know about US-UK Operation Midnight in Yemen in this report

