trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690938
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know all about Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue on 11th Day

|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue underway for 11th day today. At present, horizontal drilling work is underway right now and progress is being made to insert 800 mm pipe inside the 900 mm pipe. Along with this, it is believed that workers could be taken out of the tunnel in next 24 to 48 hours. Yesterday, a video of laborers trapped in the tunnel was released where all workers were seen safe.
Follow Us

All Videos

Qatar-Egypt mediation led to ceasefire between Israel-Hamas!
Play Icon19:24
Qatar-Egypt mediation led to ceasefire between Israel-Hamas!
ED takes big action in National Herald Case
Play Icon9:30
ED takes big action in National Herald Case
Hezbollah Releases Shocking Video
Play Icon5:40
Hezbollah Releases Shocking Video
Know latest update on Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue
Play Icon1:12
Know latest update on Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue
Israel makes huge decision amid conflict with Hamas
Play Icon0:56
Israel makes huge decision amid conflict with Hamas

Trending Videos

Qatar-Egypt mediation led to ceasefire between Israel-Hamas!
play icon19:24
Qatar-Egypt mediation led to ceasefire between Israel-Hamas!
ED takes big action in National Herald Case
play icon9:30
ED takes big action in National Herald Case
Hezbollah Releases Shocking Video
play icon5:40
Hezbollah Releases Shocking Video
Know latest update on Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue
play icon1:12
Know latest update on Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue
Israel makes huge decision amid conflict with Hamas
play icon0:56
Israel makes huge decision amid conflict with Hamas
uttarkashi tunnel,uttarkashi tunnel news today,uttarkashi tunnel hadsa,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel rescue live,uttarkashi tunnel ground report,Zee News Ground Report,zee news at uttarkashi tunnel,silkyara tunnel news,Silkyara Tunnel,silkyara barkot tunnel,silkyara tunnel collapse,Uttarakhand,Uttarkashi,uttarakhand tunnel,uttarakhand tunnel rescue latest news,uttarakhand tunnel collaspe video,Tunnel collapse,Trending,breaking,