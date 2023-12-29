trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704171
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know complete details about PM Modi's programme

|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us
DNA: Prime Minister Modi will visit tomorrow i.e. on 30th December. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate many projects during this visit. Also, there will be a 15 kilometer long road show of Prime Minister Modi. Grand preparations for which are going on. Today itself we are giving you information about what programs will be held from tomorrow morning till evening. Know in the special episode of DNA what will be the complete program of PM Modi's Ayodhya tour.

All Videos

DNA: Is AI eyeing on your jobs
Play Icon7:56
DNA: Is AI eyeing on your jobs
Know the dangers of DeepFake Video
Play Icon10:23
Know the dangers of DeepFake Video
Know how attitude of Muslims have changed about PM Modi
Play Icon23:11
Know how attitude of Muslims have changed about PM Modi
Know what preparations have been made ahead of PM Modi Ayodhya Visit
Play Icon31:39
Know what preparations have been made ahead of PM Modi Ayodhya Visit
Kim Jong ready to fight war with America?
Play Icon21:35
Kim Jong ready to fight war with America?

Trending Videos

DNA: Is AI eyeing on your jobs
play icon7:56
DNA: Is AI eyeing on your jobs
Know the dangers of DeepFake Video
play icon10:23
Know the dangers of DeepFake Video
Know how attitude of Muslims have changed about PM Modi
play icon23:11
Know how attitude of Muslims have changed about PM Modi
Know what preparations have been made ahead of PM Modi Ayodhya Visit
play icon31:39
Know what preparations have been made ahead of PM Modi Ayodhya Visit
Kim Jong ready to fight war with America?
play icon21:35
Kim Jong ready to fight war with America?
DNA,pm modi ayodhya visit,pm modi visit ayodhya news,pm modi ayodhya visit on december 30,PM Modi,pm modi ayodhya news,pm modi in ayodhya,Ayodhya,pm modi ayodhya,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,Ayodhya news,PM Modi speech,pm modi visit ayodhya,PM Modi news,ram mandir ayodhya,modi in ayodhya,pm modi to visit ayodhya,ayodhya pm modi,pm modi latest news,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,modi ayodhya,PM Narendra Modi,narendra modi ayodhya visit,PM Modi Live,Zee News,Trending,