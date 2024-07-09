Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2764823
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know debate over continuous terrorist attack in Jammu-Kashmir

|Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
To The Point: 5 soldiers were martyred in the terrorist attack in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. The army's operation against terrorists is continuing. A terrorist organization called Kashmir Tigers has claimed the responsibility of the attack. According to sources, a local guide also helped the terrorists in the attack. Before this, after the Reasi attack, some over ground workers who had helped the terrorists were arrested. Along with eliminating the terrorists, it is a big challenge for the army to find and deal with these helpers of the terrorists. Why are terrorist incidents increasing in Jammu and Kashmir after the bumper voting in the Lok Sabha elections? Who does not want peace here? When will there be complete destruction of terrorism? Today, there will be a big debate on this TO THE POINT.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi reaches Raebareli, Watch Video
Play Icon02:04
Rahul Gandhi reaches Raebareli, Watch Video
Crime Branch Busts Kideny Transplant Racket in Delhi
Play Icon01:49
Crime Branch Busts Kideny Transplant Racket in Delhi
Muslims react on CM Yogi's Muharram Warning
Play Icon04:14
Muslims react on CM Yogi's Muharram Warning
Mamata Banerjee makes huge announcement ahead of Muharram
Play Icon01:10
Mamata Banerjee makes huge announcement ahead of Muharram
Kashmir Tigers shares a post over Kathua Attack
Play Icon18:32
Kashmir Tigers shares a post over Kathua Attack

Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi reaches Raebareli, Watch Video
play icon2:4
Rahul Gandhi reaches Raebareli, Watch Video
Crime Branch Busts Kideny Transplant Racket in Delhi
play icon1:49
Crime Branch Busts Kideny Transplant Racket in Delhi
Muslims react on CM Yogi's Muharram Warning
play icon4:14
Muslims react on CM Yogi's Muharram Warning
Mamata Banerjee makes huge announcement ahead of Muharram
play icon1:10
Mamata Banerjee makes huge announcement ahead of Muharram
Kashmir Tigers shares a post over Kathua Attack
play icon18:32
Kashmir Tigers shares a post over Kathua Attack