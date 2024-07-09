videoDetails

Know debate over continuous terrorist attack in Jammu-Kashmir

| Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

To The Point: 5 soldiers were martyred in the terrorist attack in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. The army's operation against terrorists is continuing. A terrorist organization called Kashmir Tigers has claimed the responsibility of the attack. According to sources, a local guide also helped the terrorists in the attack. Before this, after the Reasi attack, some over ground workers who had helped the terrorists were arrested. Along with eliminating the terrorists, it is a big challenge for the army to find and deal with these helpers of the terrorists. Why are terrorist incidents increasing in Jammu and Kashmir after the bumper voting in the Lok Sabha elections? Who does not want peace here? When will there be complete destruction of terrorism? Today, there will be a big debate on this TO THE POINT.