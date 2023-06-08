NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know full story of Sanjeev Jeeva Shootout in Lucknow Court

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
Gangster has been shot dead in the session court of Lucknow. The name of the gangster is said to be Sanjeev Jeeva, who has been shot dead. A girl child has also been shot in this shootout.

