Know how attitude of Muslims have changed about PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), launched in 2015 for those who do not have their own homes, is an initiative that aims to provide affordable housing to the poor and eliminate the country's housing shortage in both rural and urban areas. At present, the Central Government has extended the implementation period of the scheme till December 2024. Muslim women have thanked PM Modi for this scheme. Oath, see what is the issue in the Constitution.

