Know how much Ayodhya has changed through visuals

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Preparations for the consecration ceremony of Ramlala are going on at a rapid pace in the grand Ram temple being built in Ayodhya. The clock of 500 years of wait of Ram devotees is about to end. Preparations are in full swing for the Pran Pratistha to be held in Ayodhya on 22 January.

Trending Videos

