Know how New Parliament is unique in many ways?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
PM Modi inaugurates new Parliament: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House on Sunday morning. As soon as the inauguration ceremony is completed, the new Parliament House of India has replaced the 96 years old Parliament House of India. The new Parliament is wonderful and unique in many ways.

'New India is setting new goals', says PM Modi
7:57
'New India is setting new goals', says PM Modi
PM Modi's first speech in new Parliament House
7:57
PM Modi's first speech in new Parliament House
New Parliament House: PM says big thing on 60,000 laborers
8:51
New Parliament House: PM says big thing on 60,000 laborers
Holy 'Sengol' gets his dignity says PM Modi
9:8
Holy 'Sengol' gets his dignity says PM Modi
PM Modi's first address in new Parliament
9:36
PM Modi's first address in new Parliament

