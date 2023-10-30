trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681910
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know how train accident took place in Andhra Pradesh

|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Train Hadsa: A terrible train accident has occurred in Andhra Pradesh. This accident happened when two trains running on the same track collided with each other. East Coast Railway CPRO Biswajit Sahu said that a total of 33 trains have been canceled and 22 trains have been diverted. Apart from this, 11 trains have been partially cancelled. An accident like Balasore had happened in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. In this report, know through graphics how the Andhra Pradesh train accident happened.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas
Play Icon3:56
Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas
Noida's Air Quality Remains In The 'Very Poor' Category, With An AQI Of 324
Play Icon1:21
Noida's Air Quality Remains In The 'Very Poor' Category, With An AQI Of 324
EAM Jaishankar Highlights Reasons And Significance Of India's Strong Independent Foreign Policy Position
Play Icon2:13
EAM Jaishankar Highlights Reasons And Significance Of India's Strong Independent Foreign Policy Position
Death Toll In Andhra Rail Accident Has Risen To 9, Rescue Operations In Progress
Play Icon3:41
Death Toll In Andhra Rail Accident Has Risen To 9, Rescue Operations In Progress
 Rescue Operation Begun At The Scene Of The Vizianagaram Rail Tragedy
Play Icon7:22
 Rescue Operation Begun At The Scene Of The Vizianagaram Rail Tragedy

Trending Videos

Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas
play icon3:56
Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas
Noida's Air Quality Remains In The 'Very Poor' Category, With An AQI Of 324
play icon1:21
Noida's Air Quality Remains In The 'Very Poor' Category, With An AQI Of 324
EAM Jaishankar Highlights Reasons And Significance Of India's Strong Independent Foreign Policy Position
play icon2:13
EAM Jaishankar Highlights Reasons And Significance Of India's Strong Independent Foreign Policy Position
Death Toll In Andhra Rail Accident Has Risen To 9, Rescue Operations In Progress
play icon3:41
Death Toll In Andhra Rail Accident Has Risen To 9, Rescue Operations In Progress
 Rescue Operation Begun At The Scene Of The Vizianagaram Rail Tragedy
play icon7:22
 Rescue Operation Begun At The Scene Of The Vizianagaram Rail Tragedy
andhra pradesh train hadsa,andhra pradesh train news today,andhra pradesh train accident news,vijayanagram,vijayanagram train,vijayanagram train today,vizianagaram train accident,train accident,train accident in andhra pradesh live,accident in andhra pradesh today,two train collision,two trains collide in andhra pradesh,two trains collide in vizianagaram,two train collision video,two trains collide in andhra,Breaking News,graphical video of andhra train accident,