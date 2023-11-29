trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693545
Know latest update of Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Prime Minister gave credit to every member of the rescue team. The role of all the agencies involved in the rescue was explained. Now this is the feeling of his ministers that they are giving credit to Modi himself for this. After all, apart from being the Prime Minister, Modi is also the Chairman of NDMA. But today Modi and his government were attacked from the other side i.e. from the opposition. Meanwhile, politics has started regarding this issue.
