Know latest update on Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
Delhi CM Kejriwal was arrested in the liquor policy scam case. The case of Kejriwal's arrest will be heard by a bench of about three judges and it will be headed by Justice Sanjeev Khanna. Know in detail everything about the Supreme hearing on Kejriwal in this report.

