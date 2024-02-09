trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719597
Know latest update on Haldwani Violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Violence broke out during bulldozer action on illegal mosque in Haldwani. The crowd pelted stones at the police and Prashanas. Arson also took place. Many policemen injured in the attack. Know what has happened so far in Haldwani riots?

Haldwani Violence: Security Intensified In After Violent Unrest in Banbhoolpura, Uttarakhand
Haldwani Violence: Security Intensified In After Violent Unrest in Banbhoolpura, Uttarakhand
4 dead and 100 others injured in Haldwani violence
4 dead and 100 others injured in Haldwani violence
Haldwani Violence: Curfew imposed in Haldwani, 100 policemen injured
Haldwani Violence: Curfew imposed in Haldwani, 100 policemen injured
20 big news related to Haldwani violence
20 big news related to Haldwani violence
Vote Counting Underway in Pakistan
Vote Counting Underway in Pakistan

