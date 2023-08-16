trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649689
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know latest update on Himachal Floods

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Himachal Flood News Today: The second round of monsoon rains has caused havoc in the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. So far 60 people have died in Himachal Pradesh due to the rains of the last 2 days. These figures are expected to increase further. At the same time, the devastation in the capital Shimla is not taking the name of stopping. Slaughter house and other buildings were hit by falling trees in Lalpani area of ​​Shimla. This building collapsed in no time.

All Videos

Watch Graphical analysis of Chandrayaan's journey from Earth to Moon
play icon2:15
Watch Graphical analysis of Chandrayaan's journey from Earth to Moon
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: The biggest good news on Chandrayaan, India reached very close to the moon!
play icon2:23
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: The biggest good news on Chandrayaan, India reached very close to the moon!
Army takes command after bridge collapse in Rudraprayag, rescue operation continues
play icon3:42
Army takes command after bridge collapse in Rudraprayag, rescue operation continues
Nitish Kumar to meet CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi today
play icon0:40
Nitish Kumar to meet CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi today
Rishi Sunak Visits Spiritual Leader Morari Bapu's ‘Ram Katha’ In UK: ‘My Hindu Faith Guides Me’
play icon7:56
Rishi Sunak Visits Spiritual Leader Morari Bapu's ‘Ram Katha’ In UK: ‘My Hindu Faith Guides Me’

Trending Videos

Watch Graphical analysis of Chandrayaan's journey from Earth to Moon
play icon2:15
Watch Graphical analysis of Chandrayaan's journey from Earth to Moon
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: The biggest good news on Chandrayaan, India reached very close to the moon!
play icon2:23
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: The biggest good news on Chandrayaan, India reached very close to the moon!
Army takes command after bridge collapse in Rudraprayag, rescue operation continues
play icon3:42
Army takes command after bridge collapse in Rudraprayag, rescue operation continues
Nitish Kumar to meet CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi today
play icon0:40
Nitish Kumar to meet CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi today
Rishi Sunak Visits Spiritual Leader Morari Bapu's ‘Ram Katha’ In UK: ‘My Hindu Faith Guides Me’
play icon7:56
Rishi Sunak Visits Spiritual Leader Morari Bapu's ‘Ram Katha’ In UK: ‘My Hindu Faith Guides Me’
himachal flood news today,himachal floods today,himachal flood video,himachal flood news,flood,flood in himachal pradesh today,flood in himachal,flood in himachal 2023,himachal heavy rain news,himachal pradesh heavy rain news,heavy rain alert,heavy rain alert in himachal,imd alert,IMD,imd alert himachal,rain alert today,rain alert in himachal pradesh,weather alert in himachal,Landslide,landslide in shimla today,landslide in himachal pradesh today,Zee News,