trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656518
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know latest update on ISRO's Aditya L1 Mission

|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
Deshhit: Focusing on its next space mission after successfully landing a lander on the Moon's uncharted south pole region, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is all set for the country's first solar mission - Aditya-L1. The launch of Surya mission is scheduled for Saturday at 1150 IST from the launch pad at Sriharikota, with launch rehearsal and internal checking of the vehicle completed. But why is it being said that now the sun will always rise in India? Learn complete updates on ISRO's Aditya L1 Mission
Follow Us

All Videos

LJP spokesperson Dhirendra Kumar makes huge comment on Lok Sabha Elections 2024
play icon9:58
LJP spokesperson Dhirendra Kumar makes huge comment on Lok Sabha Elections 2024
TTK: KK Sharma and Deepak Jha gets into heated debate
play icon9:54
TTK: KK Sharma and Deepak Jha gets into heated debate
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark while addressing Media
play icon9:36
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark while addressing Media
Breaking News: Photoshoot of MPs will be held in Lok Sabha, preparations made by Lok Sabha secretariat - sources
play icon5:38
Breaking News: Photoshoot of MPs will be held in Lok Sabha, preparations made by Lok Sabha secretariat - sources
Aditya-L1 Launch: Countdown begins for ISRO's mission Aditya-L1, launch will take place tomorrow at 11.50 am
play icon4:37
Aditya-L1 Launch: Countdown begins for ISRO's mission Aditya-L1, launch will take place tomorrow at 11.50 am

Trending Videos

LJP spokesperson Dhirendra Kumar makes huge comment on Lok Sabha Elections 2024
play icon9:58
LJP spokesperson Dhirendra Kumar makes huge comment on Lok Sabha Elections 2024
TTK: KK Sharma and Deepak Jha gets into heated debate
play icon9:54
TTK: KK Sharma and Deepak Jha gets into heated debate
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark while addressing Media
play icon9:36
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark while addressing Media
Breaking News: Photoshoot of MPs will be held in Lok Sabha, preparations made by Lok Sabha secretariat - sources
play icon5:38
Breaking News: Photoshoot of MPs will be held in Lok Sabha, preparations made by Lok Sabha secretariat - sources
Aditya-L1 Launch: Countdown begins for ISRO's mission Aditya-L1, launch will take place tomorrow at 11.50 am
play icon4:37
Aditya-L1 Launch: Countdown begins for ISRO's mission Aditya-L1, launch will take place tomorrow at 11.50 am
Deshhit,deshhit zee news,Deshhit news,deshhit zee news today,isro mission sun,isro mission 2023,isro mission aditya l1,aditya l1 mission,Aditya L1,aditya l1 mission launch date,l1 mission,l1 mission launch date,mission sun,mission sun isro,mission sun isro launch date,Sun mission,sun mission isro,sun mission isro pakistan reaction,sun mission isro launch date,sunrise mission,mission surya,Surya,surya mission,surya mission isro,Zee News,breakingnews,