Know latest update on Ram Mandir

|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Ram Mandir Update: The work of Ram temple being built in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh is going on at a fast pace and many special technologies are being used in it. Every facility of the devotees is being taken care of in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. Now this information is coming out that even earthquake will not affect the Ram temple, because for this Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai (BARC, Mumbai) has established a Jio station in Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University. Through this special technology, information will be available 24 hours before the earthquake and life and property will be protected. Also know in this report when the consecration will take place.
