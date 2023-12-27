trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703206
Know latest update on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Preparations for Ram Temple Pran Pratistha is in full swing. The hopes of crores of Sanatanis are going to be fulfilled on 22nd January, but before that, a war has started once again in the name of Ram. Questions were raised even before the construction of the temple and even when Ramlala is about to be installed. Watch our special report related to how the country's politics hinges on Ayodhya and Ram Temple.

