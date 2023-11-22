trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690899
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know latest update on Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Uttarkashi Rescue Operation underway for the 11th day today. As per latest reports, the work of horizontal drilling is still under progress. PM Modi is keeping a close eye on the entire situation. PM Modi called CM Dhami for the second consecutive day and took latest update on current situation.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel makes huge decision amid conflict with Hamas
Play Icon0:56
Israel makes huge decision amid conflict with Hamas
UP STF Investigation over Halal Certification underway
Play Icon1:20
UP STF Investigation over Halal Certification underway
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 22nd November 2023
Play Icon11:18
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 22nd November 2023
Know the glory of Devotthan Ekadashi from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon4:17
Know the glory of Devotthan Ekadashi from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon5:33
Know today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

Israel makes huge decision amid conflict with Hamas
play icon0:56
Israel makes huge decision amid conflict with Hamas
UP STF Investigation over Halal Certification underway
play icon1:20
UP STF Investigation over Halal Certification underway
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 22nd November 2023
play icon11:18
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 22nd November 2023
Know the glory of Devotthan Ekadashi from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:17
Know the glory of Devotthan Ekadashi from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:33
Know today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel collapse,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel,uttarkashi tunnel accident,tunnel collapse in uttarkashi,landslide in uttarkashi tunnel,tunnel accident in uttarkashi,uttarkashi silkyara tunnel landslide,uttarkashi tunnel collapse news,uttarkashi tunnel hadsa,under construction tunnel collapsed,uttarkashi tunnel rescue latest update,horizontal drilling,rescue operation of workers,Pushkar Singh Dhami,PM Modi,