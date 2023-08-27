trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654087
Know preparations ahead of Shobha Yatra in Nuh

|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 07:55 AM IST
Nuh Shobha Yatra Again: Hindu organizations have once again decided to take out a Shobha Yatra in Nuh on August 28 i.e. the last Monday of Sawan. Due to this, Section 144 has been implemented in Mewat and internet service and bulk messages have been banned.
