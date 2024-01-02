trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705200
Know the current condition of hill stations

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
People celebrated with great enthusiasm on New Year's night in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Danced, sang, partyed and went camping in the mountains. But today the valleys of Manali are covered with garbage. Same is the condition of many cities of Uttarakhand and Maharashtra.

