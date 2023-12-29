videoDetails

Know the dangers of DeepFake Video

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

In today's time even your face can be stolen. Your voice can also be stolen. This may sound strange to you, but it is 100 percent true. You cannot even imagine how fast technology is progressing. In today's time, any work can be done with a machine in a jiffy. Deepfake videos are the newest problem of today's times. Deepfake videos are a problem that can affect every country and every citizen of the world...There is a lot of discussion about deepfake technology these days. This is the same technology through which anyone's face can be stolen... anyone's voice can be copied exactly... like many other countries of the world, in India too such people are targeted using deepfake. Those who are celebrities or related to politics are being made.