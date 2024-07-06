Advertisement
Know the truth behind Pakhandi Baba and their gimmics

Jul 06, 2024
Baba Controversy: 121 people died due to stampede in Sakar Hari Baba's satsang in Hathras. After which many questions started arising about the devotion of Babas. ZEE NEWS also took up this issue seriously. After this, we investigated those Babas, whose innocent devotees fall prey to the trap of miracles. We are not raising personal questions on any Baba. Rather, we are talking about their miracles in the age of science. In this program, we are not questioning anyone's faith. And neither is our intention to hurt anyone's feelings.

