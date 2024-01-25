trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713618
Know Top 100 Headlines of the Day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 07:28 AM IST
PM Modi will be on UP's Bulandshahr visit today. He will inaugurate freight corridor during his visit to Bulandshahr. Apart from this, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of several projects worth crores in Bulandshahr. On the other hand, French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Jaipur today. During his Jaipur visit, Emmanuel Macron will visit historical buildings. Watch further 100 big news of the day in nonstop manner.

