Know TOP 50 News of the Day in nonstop manner | 26th Dec 2023

|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
JDU leader Lalan Singh resigned from his post. A meeting is to be held in Delhi on December 29. The resignation will be approved during this meeting. At present the resignation has not been accepted. So today there is a meeting of Bihar Congress leaders in Delhi. Lok Sabha elections can be discussed in the meeting. Watch further 50 big news of the day immediately.

