Know Top 50 News of the day | Ram Temple Inauguration | Ayodhya | Pran Pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 07:08 AM IST
A big news has come to light regarding Ram Temple. Pictures of Ram temple from inside have been released. Colorful flowers and lights on Ram Temple have added charm. In this report, watch 50 big news of the day in non stop manner.

