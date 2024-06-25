videoDetails

Know what all happened in Parliament Session 2024 on its first day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 01:08 AM IST

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha started from today. It was the first day, many leaders including the Prime Minister took oath as MPs. The remaining MPs will take oath tomorrow. After that there will be the President's address, then there will be a discussion on it, and finally Prime Minister Modi will give a speech of thanks on the address. But in 2024, the sitting order inside the Parliament has changed... and how much scope is there for work in the new sitting order of the Parliament, and how much for conflict between the opposition and the opposition... its trailer was seen today.