Know What Amit Shah says to the Governor on the riots in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

Today is the second day of Home Minister Amit Shah, who reached Patna on Bihar tour. Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Nawada at 2 pm today. He spoke to Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar regarding the situation in Bihar.