Know what Arvind Kejriwal wrote in letter to ED

|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal MP Visit: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had to appear before ED today at 11 am. However, CM Kejriwal has declared ED's letter illegal. As per latest reports, now he is going to visit Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli for election campaigning today
