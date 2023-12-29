trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704165
Know what preparations have been made ahead of PM Modi Ayodhya Visit

|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi is going to visit Ayodhya on 30th December. On 22nd January, the consecration of Ramlala has also been organized in the Ram temple. Amid this, Ayodhya has been decorated like a bride. Watch exclusive pictures in this report and know how the preparations are.

