Know What will be the effect of First Lunar Eclipse on your luck

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

In today's special episode of Zee News' Jyotish Guru, Acharya Shiromani learns why the first lunar eclipse of the year 2023 is special. Information on the effect of the side effects of eclipse on your luck and other questions related to eclipse only on Zee News.